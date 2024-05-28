Moxey Addresses Pineridge Derelict Vehicles And Buildings

Minister for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for Pineridge, the Hon. Ginger Moxey is addressing the derelict vehicles and buildings in the Queen’s Cove area in her constituency.

Moxey spoke with ZNS News about the Pristine Pineridge Initiative. She said, “Pristine Pineridge is one of the initiatives in our ten point agenda for Pineridge to ensure that our communities are clean and pristine and it will take all of us to ensure we do keep the environment clean.”

The Member of Parliament said that the clean up initiative has also covered the Hawksbill and Hudson Estates and will continue into other areas.