MOU Setting the Framework for Cooperation Between The Bahamas and the Republic of Botswana, Signed

The Bahamas’ Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Fred Mitchell and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Botswana the Hon. Dr. Lemogang Kwape signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The MOU sets the framework for cooperation between the countries in areas such as tourism and finance.

The signing comes during the official State Visit of the President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, to The Bahamas. The visit, scheduled from the 12th to the 15th of September 2023, underlines the expanding diplomatic ties between The Bahamas and African nations as The Bahamas repositions itself on the global stage.

Throughout the visit meetings with counterpart Ministers are being held with a view to signing a Memorandum on Political and Technical Cooperation that will ensure that institutional relationships are forged now and in the future.

This visit signifies the Davis Administration’s commitment to strengthening its diplomatic and economic relationships with African countries to diversify the Bahamian local economy and forge closer political and cultural ties between peoples. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)