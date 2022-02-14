MOTIA Opens New $20 Million Ferry Terminal in Abaco

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper congratulates Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club Baker’s and Bahamian-owned Bahamas Ferries at the ribbon cutting and opening ceremony of their $20 Million dollar investment and partnership on the Island of Abaco. BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs



ABACO, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA), the Hon. Chester Cooper officially opened Bahamas Fast Ferries new $20 million terminal in Abaco.

Via a service agreement, BFF will be transporting staff, employees, and members of Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club between Marsh Harbour and Baker’s Bay.

The minister congratulated the Bahamian-owned Bahamas Fast Ferries during the ribbon cutting and opening ceremony of its multi-million dollar investment in the Abaco economy, and for its partnership with Baker’s Bay and Discovery Land.

The facility provides a staging area, ample parking, restrooms, a sheltered waiting area, and a first-class freight handling facility with two RoRo ramps to facilitate the projected growth and development in Abaco and its cays. New staff vessels are to arrive, shortly.

The Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new facility was held on Friday, February 11, 2022. The Minister was accompanied by the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Housing and Transport; John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, MOTIA; Bacchus Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Public Works and Utilities, and Senator, the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/Sr. Advisor, MOTIA.



From left: Harvey Sweeting, Chief Operating Officer, Bahamas Fast Ferries; John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, MOTIA; Cameron Symonette, President and CEO, Bahamas Fast Ferries; the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Housing and Transport; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviations, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Shawn Ygnatowiz, Chief Operating Officer, Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club; Bacchus Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Public Works and Utilities; and Senator, the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/Sr. Advisor, MOTIA.



