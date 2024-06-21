MOTIA hosts ‘Bahamian Travel Media Night’ at Caribbean Week in New York City

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation hosted a Bahamian Travel Media Night, Tuesday, during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week in New York City. Mixologist, Marv Cunningham and Chef Kevyn Pratt showcased the flavors of The Bahamas with drink and food presentations, and a Junkanoo group, Chambers, brought the fanfare.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper, was joined by Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Consul General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to New York Leroy F. Major, Director General of MOTIA Latia Duncombe, Deputy Director/MOTIA Valery Brown-Alce, Executive Director of Communication/MOTIA Paul Strachan, and other MOTIA and government officals.