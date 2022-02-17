MOTIA holds bilateral talks with Saudis



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper presents His Excellency Mr Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a book about Exuma Island, during a bilateral meeting held in the conference room of the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre on West Bay Street on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs) —



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper met with His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his delegation, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The bilateral meeting was held in the conference room of the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre on West Bay Street. The Official Visit to The Bahamas took place February 14-15, 2022.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper chairs a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his delegation, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The bilateral talks were held in the conference room of the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre on West Bay Street. Also pictured are representatives of the Bahamas Government, and the Saudi delegation. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)



