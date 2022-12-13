Mother pleads not guilty to alleged suitcase murders in New Zealand court

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A mother accused of murdering her two children whose remains were found in suitcases earlier this year pleaded not guilty in a New Zealand court on Wednesday.

The plea, reported by CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, comes two weeks after the woman made her first court appearance in Auckland following her extradition from South Korea.

CNN has reached out to her lawyer for comment.

The woman, 42, was arrested in September in the city of Ulsan, South Korea, weeks after the children’s remains were discovered in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction in South Auckland.

The court has ordered the woman’s identity and those of the victims to be withheld from the public.

Previously, police have said the children were likely to have been between ages 5 and 10 and may have been dead for around three to four years.

According to South Korean police, the woman was born in South Korea and is a New Zealand citizen.