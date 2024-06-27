Mother Of Abaco Suicide Victim Wants Investigations Re-Open

The mother of Destiny Hamilton is speaking out about her tragic passing. Hamilton’s lifeless body was found in the bathroom of her home on Guana Cay, Abaco on May 9th. The incident was subsequently deemed a suicide after a postmortem examination of the body.

Hamilton’s mother, Gladys Hamilton is now calling for police investigations into the death of her daughter to be reopened. Gladys Hamilton released a statement confirming Destiny had committed suicide. She is now retracting those comments saying, “I feel in my heart my daughter didn’t kill herself.”

When asked why she released the statement Hamilton said, “because my daughter is married I had to do whatever I had to do at that moment to gain access to her body which was set for immediate cremation. I went against my family members who fought for my daughter and I feel way horrible about it but I had to do what a mother has to do to bury her child.”

Hamilton also expressed her displeasure with the police investigation from the start. She questioned why she was not contacted. “I was failed by the police force. I never saw my daughter until she got into Nassau. She was flown into Nassau I was unable to see her the whole time. When I went to the morgue I was only presented with a picture and then the next time I saw her is when I dressed her at the funeral home in Nassau and she was flown into Florida to be buried.”

At the time of her death Destiny Hamilton had lacerations on her wrists. Her mother says she doesn’t think a person would cut themselves like that. Of her relationship with her daughter Gladys Hamilton said, “she was my bestie.”

Hamilton thanked the public for the support, prayers and texts that she has received and says she just wants justice for her baby. “She’s buried now. I have a voice. I didn’t have one before.”