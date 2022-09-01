Mortgage rates rise after Fed says it will take ‘forceful’ steps to curb inflation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Mortgage rates continued to climb this week following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is taking “forceful and rapid” steps to reduce inflation and slow the economy.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66% in the week ending September 1, up from 5.55% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.

After starting the year at 3.22%, mortgage rates rose sharply during the first half of the year, hitting a high of 5.81% in mid-June. But since then, concerns about the economy and the Federal Reserve’s mission to combat inflation have made them more volatile.

Rates had fallen in July and early August as recession fears took hold. But Powell’s comments during a speech last Friday refocused investors’ attention back on the central bank’s fight against inflation, pushing rates higher.

“The market’s renewed perception of a more aggressive monetary policy stance has driven mortgage rates up to almost double what they were a year ago,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

