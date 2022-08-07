More than 40 people killed in Gaza in weekend of violence

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem (CNN)Palestinian militants launched rockets toward Jerusalem on Sunday, after Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight killed a senior militant commander — the second since Israel’s operation against Islamic Jihad began. The response from the Iran-backed group marked another escalation in a weekend of violence that has left dozens of people dead in Gaza and sent thousands of Israelis scrambling for shelters.

Overnight, Khaled Mansour, a leader of Islamic Jihad’s operations in southern Gaza, was killed in an airstrike on a building in Rafah, close to Egypt’s border, according to Israeli officials. Israel said that Mansour was responsible for a number of terror attacks against Israelis.

He is the second Islamic Jihad commander to be killed since Friday, when Israel launched a surprise operation, “Breaking Dawn,” triggering the worst bout of violence between Israeli and Palestinian militants since a brief war last May. On the same day, Israel killed Tayseer Al-Jabari, the head of the group’s operations in the north of Gaza, in what it described a “pre-emptive” strike.

Palestinians mourn Tayseer Al-Jabari, an Islamic Jihad commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Since then, the Israeli military says it has hit dozens of additional targets including rocket launching sites, weapons manufacturing facilities and a tunnel it said was being built to allow militants to infiltrate Israel and carry out attacks. The Israeli military has also extended its campaign into the West Bank, detaining about 40 suspected Islamic Jihad militants across the territory in two nights of operations.

Islamic Jihad, which is the smaller of the two main militant groups in Gaza, has fired more than seven hundred rockets since Friday, according to Israeli officials, mainly launched toward Israeli communities living close to the Gaza Strip, but also firing several longer-range rockets.

