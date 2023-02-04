More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0 Loop Jamaica

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool’s troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool look in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.

The team has lost seven times in the league and its hopes of salvaging the campaign by qualifying for the Champions League look increasingly unlikely.

Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike, and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed the win for Wolverhampton.

Wolves were plunged into the relegation zone by Everton’s upset of Arsenal hours earlier, but responded impressively by scoring three goals or more in a game for the first time in 11 months.

Liverpool were left in 10th after a third straight away loss in the league.

Defender Matip put the ball into his own net after five minutes and Dawson struck from close range in the 12th. Neves slotted in from six metres to complete the scoring in the 71st.