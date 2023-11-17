MOETVT Congratulates Rhodes Scholar Jervon Sands

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training is immensely proud tocongratulate our newest Rhodes Scholar, Jervon Sands, a graduate of Saint John’sUniversity.

Being only the second in the University’s history, Sands’ achievement comes more than50 years since the last scholar from Saint John’s University was awarded.On Tuesday November 14th, 2023, Sands was selected to represent the CommonwealthCaribbean in a presentation at the State House in Barbados by the President of Barbados,Sandra Mason.

Today, our country is infused with a distinct sense of pride as one of our native sonsmakes an indelible mark in history. Sands is an astute 2019 graduate and valedictorianof Saint Augustine’s College in New Providence. He also matriculated through theBahamas Ministry of Education’s Technical Cadet Corps Programme, graduating as thesalutatorian in 2019.

Sands, 21, an applied science physics major who most recently graduated from SaintJohn’s University summa cum laude, will pursue his Master of Sciences (MSc) inEnvironmental Change and Management, and MSc in Sustainability, Enterprise and theEnvironment at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom beginning in October2024.

Historically, the Rhodes Scholarship is an honour bestowed only on a select group whichincludes the likes of former world leaders and influencers. At such a young age, Sandshas proven himself to be an exceptional leader, outstanding academic, with esteemed character, and he is heavily endowed with the energy and zeal to commit to solving someof humanity’s challenges.Last year, Sands was among a group of students who travelled to the United Nationsclimate conference in Egypt. This was a part of his unwavering commitment to findsolutions to the global environmental challenges. Accordingly, upon completion of hisstudies, Sands intends to return to The Bahamas to aid in the promotion of climateeducation.Sands was chosen from among 10 finalists that hailed from Trinidad and Tobago,Guyana, Antigua, Barbados and The Bahamas. As the fourth Bahamian to receive thishonour, Sands now joins Dr. Desiree Cox, Dr. Christian Campbell and Dr. Myron Rolle asBahamian Rhodes Scholars.

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training again salutes this youngextraordinary Bahamian and Rhodes Scholar, Jervon Sands for his remarkableachievements that will forever be etched in the annals of world history.