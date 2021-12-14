Modi’s Twitter hacked with claim India would adopt Bitcoin

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured,” the Indian PM’s office said in a tweet on Sunday.

“In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” officials added.

Several Twitter users shared screenshots of the tweet put out from the Indian Prime Minister’s personal twitter account, @ narendramodi , when it was compromised, according to CNN’s affiliate News-18.

The screenshot read: “India has officially accepted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC” and would be “distributing them to all residents of the country.”