Modern Divorce Laws Appeal

Opposition Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis called for changes to legislation to allow for no-fault divorce in the Senate on Monday.

During her presentation in the Senate on Monday Barnette-Ellis said, “if we truly believe that families are the bedrock of our community then we must put in place the tools they need to be healthy like not making it difficult for spouses to leave toxic relationships. Adoptions should not be an incomprehensible maze and fathers need unambiguous statutory protection to enshrine their equal rights and responsibilities to their children.”

The Senator also spoke about the intellectual property bill saying creatives should be educated on how to protect their creations. Attorney General, Sen. Hon. Ryan Pinder responded saying, “as we roll out the digital platform by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) who clearly supports trademarking sounds as part of their protection that will be a component within the actual mechanics of doing it, not that it’s missing it’s a mechanical function.”

After passing the bills before it the Senate was adjourned sine die.