Mitchell On FNM Race: “Peter No Better Than Paul”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Hon. Fred Mitchell recently gave his take on the race for leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) between the Hon. Michael Pintard and the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Mitchell said, “as far as the PLP is concerned Peter is no better than Paul, Minnis is no better than Pintard in other words. They were all a mess of pottage and they all are a mess of pottage. We hope the PLP is not detracted by our central job. A friend put it this way, ‘Dr. Duane Sands aka Dr. No and the FNM have no problem buying an airport in Grand Bahama for $1 knowing that it will cost the Bahamian taxpayers $250 million to fix, no problem for the FNM. But they’re against putting $290 million into a hospital which will heal the sick and cure diseases. They let the Grand Bahama Port Authority take the insurance money after the hurricane and run and they don’t want us to collect the $357 million that the Port Authority owes us.’”

The FNM convention is scheduled for this weekend.