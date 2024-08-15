Mitchell On Bank Fees

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Fred Mitchell was asked for comment the increase in bank charges at local retail banks. CIBC has announced an increase in its fees set to begin on September 1st.

Mitchell spoke with reporters while attending Fox Hill Day festivities on Monday. He said, “I think consumers ought to complain to the Central Bank about this. In our own caucuses I’ve said that legislation needs to be passed to deal with these like Bahamian content, access to Bahamians, access to a voice on the telephone, making sure that people have cash. Couple of weeks ago the whole system collapsed. People keep talking about cashless, cashless, cashless, you know, its clear that cashless is not the way to go. Those who want to be cashless can do so but we ought to be able to pay with cash if we want to.”