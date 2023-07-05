Mitchell: Jobs Are For Bahamians First

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service and Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party weighed in on an investigation launched into the hiring practices at the Freeport Container Port. It is being alleged that the entity favours foreign labour over Bahamians.

The Hon. Fred Mitchell said, “this has been a vexing problem with that container port for some time. Particularly as some people have made the allegation that there’s some nepotism involved in some of the choices for jobs and this is not to the benefit of Bahamians. As Chairman of the Party I brought this to the attention of the immigration minister several times including most recently. But as a recent of the most recent post, I spoke to the Prime Minister yesterday who wishes to reassure the public of what the government and the Party’s position is on this matter.”

Mitchell emphasized that jobs for any enterprise in The Bahamas are for Bahamians first. He said, “I have no doubt that the Department of Immigration will be acting in accordance with those policies. So we just wanted to make clear that the complaints have been brought to our attention and that the policies restated and that we expect in the course of time that the policies will either be adjusted or the Department of Immigration will have to deal with them.”