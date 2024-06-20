Mitchell Defends Purchase Of Aircraft

Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Hon. Fred Mitchell spoke with ZNS News on Wednesday defending the government’s decision to allocate $2.5 million for an airplane for the use of government personnel.

Mitchell explained, “there was an aircraft which was owned by the Bahamas government which was in the fleet of Bahamasair during the last years of the Pindling administration. Hubert Ingraham made a mistake in selling that plane. It was a stupid decision because so many expenses are connected with flying up and down this country which is an archipelagic country and you have to leave at well sometimes.”

The PLP Chairman addressed criticism of this decision saying, “they think that its because politicians, like themselves, are traveling up and down at public expense. But most of the travel to do with government work and services is travel by public officials, not politicians. In other words the technical people have to get up and down. For example, if a storm breaks out in Andros tomorrow and Abaco, public officials have to travel to those areas in order to access the sites and be sure what is happening before they can apply solutions to the problems which they find.”