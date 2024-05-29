Missing Teen Update: Devin Issacs

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander gave an update on investigations into the whereabouts of sixteen year old Devin Issacs while fielding questions from reporters on Tuesday.

Fernander said the family has been kept up to date on the investigation. He also said, “we have received a number of video footage, CCTV, that is assisting us with the investigations. So we have a number of lines of inquiries which are going one right after the other.”

Issacs has been missing from his mother’s residence on Carmichael Road since Wednesday, May 15th.