Miss Cayman Islands Universe rep speaks about mental health concerns Loop Cayman Islands

Chloe Powery-Doxey, 1st Runner Up in the 2022 Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant and alternate who will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant next month, discussed her mental health journey during a panel discussion held by video call with her fellow Miss Universe delegates yesterday.

Topics captured by Powery-Doxey in the conversation included her coping mechanisms, what she identified as the source of her concerns, and how she triumphed, notwithstanding the challenges.

Addressing the source of her concerns, Powery-Doxey said:

Personally, for me, I grew up without a mom. She was unable to take care of me because she was schizophrenic and bipolar.

Then I moved into another dysfunctional family and that did not help me in this light.

While acknowledging that her “environment” and progenitors were contributing factors to her mental health concerns, Powery-Doxey noted that “people are not perfect” and she “can’t hold that against them.”

Taking a positive approach and focusing on her next steps, Powery-Doxey explained that she had to “learn the responsibility” of taking care of herself, adding that her responsibility is to make sure that the way she wants to respond is beneficial to her and other people.

Regarding this responsibility, Powery-Doxey said:

I knew that I was an angry kid. So, I went into basketball and it helped me transform that anger, which is known to be a secondary emotion. And the underlying emotion is really sadness.

So, I transformed it and I got with that community and it took me a lot of places and I am so grateful for all that I’ve experienced in that community.

Changing gears and turning to a question regarding the mental preparation required for the upcoming Miss Universe Pageant, Powery-Doxey said:

How I personally get ready for Miss Universe is to basically make sure that I don’t overwhelm myself or catastrophize and just remember to keep things singular with myself.

I can only control what I can control and what’s out of my control, I leave that up to God.

I know that it takes a lot of preparation and we have a lot of work to do but sometimes it is better to take the road that is virtuous instead of going to the vices because that’s the easy road and the hard road is better and I’m thankful every day that I can keep doing what I love and prepare for this wonderful experience.

Powery-Doxey will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans, USA, on January 14, 2023, which is expected to be streamed live on The Roku Channel.

She will join almost 90 delegates from countries around the world.

NewsAmericasNow.com