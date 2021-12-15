Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian returns home to Jubilant Welcome

(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)
Nassau,
The Bahamas – It’s a jubilant arrival home for Miss Bahamas Universe
Chantel O’Brian today: Miss O’Brian has been congratulated for being
selected to the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday. She was
met at LPIA by family and government officials, including the Minister
of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, and Mrs. Ann Marie
Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister. A motorcade
followed, and then press conference and lunch at Fusion Superplex. (BIS
Photos/Eric Rose)
