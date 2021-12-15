Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian returns home to Jubilant Welcome

(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)



Nassau,

The Bahamas – It’s a jubilant arrival home for Miss Bahamas Universe

Chantel O’Brian today: Miss O’Brian has been congratulated for being

selected to the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday. She was

met at LPIA by family and government officials, including the Minister

of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, and Mrs. Ann Marie

Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister. A motorcade

followed, and then press conference and lunch at Fusion Superplex. (BIS

Photos/Eric Rose)