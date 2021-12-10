Ministry of Works and Utilities officials continue tour of Abaco and the Cays

By Kathryn Campbell

Dec 10, 2021 – 4:49:27 PM

Director Melanie Roach inspects a cabana in Man-O-War Cay as the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Works, looks on.



ABACO, The Bahamas – Minister of Works and Utilities the Hon. Alfred Sears continued a ‘reconnaissance’ tour of Abaco visiting cays Thursday, December 9.

Minister Sears led a delegation including Director Melanie Roach, Robert Mouzas Deputy Director; Tim Johnson Acting Chief Architect and David Cox Senior Civil Engineer to Great Guana Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Hope Town. Local officials also joined the group, comprised of: John Pinder Parliamentary Secretary and MP for South and Central Abaco; Kirk Cornish Parliamentary Secretary and MP for North Abaco; Terrece Boodle-Cornish and Donald Rolle, Administrators.

The group visited and/or inspected infrastructure sponsored by NGOs and government buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019 including clinics, schools, police stations, ramps, docks and more.

Officials of the Ministry of Works and Utilities including the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister, (3rd from left) Tim Johnson Acting Chief Architect along with stakeholders view plans for expansion through private partnerships to the clinic in Man-O-War Cay.



Charmaine Albury, teacher at Man-O-War Prmary School in Man-O-War Cay presents a copy of the book “Man-O-War My Island Home” written by her grandfather, Haziel Albury, to the Hon. Alfred Sears Minister of Works and Utilities during a recent visit there. Also pictured is Kirk Cornish, Parliamentary Secretary and MP for North Abaco along with John Pinder, Parliamentary and MP for South and Central Abaco.



The Hon. Alfred Sears Minister of Works and Utilities pictured after inspecting the Post Office building in Man-O-War Cay. The building was damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019. John Pinder, is also shown.



From left: Deborah Clarke, Principal, Man-O-War Primary School; Kirk Cornish, Parliamentary Secretary and MP for North Abaco; John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary and MP for South/Central Abaco and the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Utilities.



The Hon. Alfred Sears Minister of Works and Utilities and officials speaks with Diane Williams, teacher/principal of Guana Cay Primary School.



Garry Sawyer, board member for Man-O-War Relief Fund (4th from left) speaks to the Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Work and Utilities, government officials and Local Government representatives about infrastructure projects on Man-O-War Cay



