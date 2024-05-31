Ministry of Tourism Launches ‘Tourism is Everyone’s Business’ Song Competition

The Ministry of Tourism , Investments & Aviation (MOTIA)is excited to announce the launch of the Tourism is Everyone’s Business (TIEB) Song Competition. The competition will provide an exciting opportunity for Bahamian musicians to showcase their talents, not only locally, but also on the global stage.

The competition aims to celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of The Bahamas through original music compositions in the “Goombay” genre, including Folk, Rake’n’Scrape and Junkanoo. With cash prizes, promotional opportunities and the chance to be featured in the Ministry of Tourism’s campaigns, participating artists can expect unparalleled exposure and recognition for their work.

“We are excited to invite Bahamian artists to participate in the Tourism is Everyone’s Business Song Competition,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. ” This competition serves as a valuable platform for showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of The Bahamas to the world, while also providing an avenue for local musicians to showcase their talents and contribute to the country’s artistic landscape.”

Participants are invited to submit their entries before July 12, 2024. The winners will be announced on 26 July 2024, and the winning song(s) will be featured in the Ministry of Tourism’s promotional campaigns. The total prize money of $10,000 will be divided amongmthe top three winners.

Entries will be judged on various criteria including lyrics, musical composition, authenticity, creativity, relevance to the theme, production quality, audience appeal and overall impression. Multiple submissions are allowed (up to two), with each entry required to be of original content composed after April 2024.

Eligibility is open to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above. Clear, profanity-free songs are required, with written permission for copyrighted materials. By entering, participants agree to abide by the contest rules and certify exclusive rights to theirentries. Tourism is Everyone’s Business Song Competition is an incredible opportunity for Bahamian artists to tell the story of The Bahamas through their music.

For more information and to submit original song(s), visit http://www.bahamas.com and http://www.tourismtoday.com.