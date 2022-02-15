Ministry of the Public Service, Northern Region, to be restructured

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



Freeport, The Bahamas – Minister of State for Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, announced, February 11, 2022 during a visit to Grand Bahama that the Ministry will undergo restructuring to improve service in the Northern Region. According to Minister Glover-Rolle, who was on her third visit to the island as Minister, financial matters will be dealt with as soon as possible: “As I would have said in my inaugural House of Assembly contribution, for every payment that is delayed, every confirmation that’s delayed these are real people with real lives and real families to take care of.”

Heading the office in Grand Bahama will be Natasha Dean, who will be assisted by Tertania Miller. The Minister was accompanied by the accommodations manager to look at the current location and conditions of government ministries. The Labour Relations Unit was also present to meet with various unions. Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey welcomed Minister Rolle to Grand Bahama noting that there had been some seven Ministers on island from Thursday. “Really, we are looking to restore Grand Bahama Island,” she said. Shown from left are: Tertania Miller, assistant to the Office Manager; Natasha Dean, Office Manager; Minister Glover-Rolle; the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; and Harcourt Brown, permanent secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)



