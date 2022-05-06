MINISTRY OF

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Public Service Announcement

The public is advised that due to technical difficulties, the vax.gov.bs vaccination site is temporarily unavailable.

Persons can use their yellow cards, paper vaccination certificates, vaccine cards or screenshots of any of the above as proof of vaccination. These can also be used for the purpose of travel.

Technicians are working to restore the site.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will advise the public when the site is operational.

