Ministry of Health and Wellness Stages Health Fair

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Health and Wellness held a Health Fair at its Meeting Street office on Friday, April 8, 2022. A number of stations were set up for health care providers to administer free screening for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Also during the fair, the Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon Michael Darville, and Permanent Secretary ColinHiggs presented the winning students who participated in the colouring competition for Kidney Health Month in March. The students who represented Grade 2 of government and private primary schools not only coloured pictures but also had to write about their favourite fruit and vegetables. More than 100 entries were received. Pictured in the students’ presentation photo, from left: Permanent Secretary Higgs; 3rd Place winner Zuryah Rolle, Carlton E. Francis Primary School; 1st place winner Jakai Bastian, Temple Christian School; 2nd place winner, Eden Clarke, T.G. Glover Primary School; and Dr Darville.



The Ministry of Health and Wellness held a Health Fair at its Meeting Street office on Friday, April 8, 2022. A number of stations were set up for health care providers to administer free screening for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases. During the fair, the Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon Michael Darville, and Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs were led on a tour of the set-up by Nurse Barsha Smith.

