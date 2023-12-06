Ministry of Energy and Transport refutes claims

The Minister of Energy and Transport strongly refutes claims by the Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement that the Government of The Bahamas is not actively engaged or responsive to the needs of our citizens in Acklins and Eleuthera.

The Davis administration recognizes the hardships faced by the residents and businesses due to the recent power outages. In short, the outages are frustrating to many.

Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) has indeed faced challenges on these islands.

However, in each case, BPL has moved swiftly to address and rectify these issues.

For instance, in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, the supply interruptions from generation challenges were due to damaged rental units affected by contaminated fuel. Immediate action was taken, including bringing in the rental units’ manufacturer for repairs and engaging in discussions with the fuel supplier to prevent future occurrences. Additionally, BPL is close to installing 5MW of owned assets in HarbourIsland, which is part of a more comprehensive plan for a long-term energy solution.

In Salina Point, Acklins, after the existing unit sustained major damage, a new unit was promptly procured, and the Government expedited its transport with the help of the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. This swift action demonstrates our commitment to resolving these issues as quickly as possible.

While we acknowledge these immediate actions, we also emphasize our long-term strategies to address these challenges. The upcoming RFP for renewable energy integration and hybrid microgrids is a testament to our proactive approach. This initiative aims to enhance the reliability and sustainability of power generation. The launch of the RFP is the first step of our broader strategy to transition towardsmore sustainable and reliable energy sources nationwide.

Moving forward, the Ministry commits to keeping the communities of Eleuthera and Acklins and the nation at large, better informed about our strategies and developments.

The Davis administration remains dedicated to advancing an aggressive strategy that ensures the provision of reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions across the entire archipelago.

Our vision for the nation’s energy and utility infrastructure is focused on sustainability and resilience, ensuring a more stable and prosperous future for all Bahamians.