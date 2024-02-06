Ministry Of Education Security Protest

Public schools security officers, accompanied by Free National Movement (FNM) Vice Chairman, Richard Johnson and Attorney Maria Daxon, staged a protest at the Office Of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The officers say they are owed overtime pay for more than a year and have not received promotions for forty years. They also want hazardous pay and health insurance.

Security Officer, Thelma Miller-Griffin said the current salary, which starts at $900 a month, is insufficient. ”Nine hundred dollars a month is like your rent. Rent now is like $1200 I wouldn’t talk about the light bill. I’ve worked high school. I’ve worked Junior High School. I’ve worked Primary School. We are being disrespected by some parents and when we try to stand the principal sometimes they don’t stand with us. These children coming in school with knives. They come to school with guns. What is there to protect us?”

FNM Chairman, Ricard Johnson said, “the Minister of Education, the Permanent Secretary has failed these persons, enough is enough and its about getting answers for these persons.”

For her part, Attorney Maria Daxon told reporters, “slavery days are over with. If these security officers work they are entitled to get what they work for. Pay these security officers.”

The group also revealed that they are unsatisfied with the representation provided by President of the Bahamas Public Service Union, Kimsley Smith.