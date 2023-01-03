Ministry of Creative Industries names winners for Prime Minister’s Christmas Lighting Competition

Vernelle Weste – South
The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation – MCII wishes to express our warmest gratitude to all who participated in the Prime Minister’s Home and Business Lighting Competition.
Our Judges were impressed with the creativity and ingenuity as scores of entrants displayed themes covering winter wonderland, merry wonderland, the festival of lights, and nativity scenes for both home and business.
The panel of judges having the arduous task of adjudging winners in the East, South, West, North zones and Business category has made their decision; the official results are as follows:
BUSINESS
1st Place – Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares 2nd Place – Shoe Palace
3rd Place – George Pigotts Mall
EAST
1st Place – Chatura Phillip
2nd Place – Marilyn Marsh
3rd Place – Kay Lewis
SOUTH
1st Place – Vernelle Weste
2nd Place – Philmore Braithwaite
3rd Place – Roland Joseph
WEST
1st Place – Rawlins Andrew
2nd Place – Dawn Peters
3rd Place – Henson James
NORTH
1st Place – Carolyn Perry
2nd Place – Saskia Stuart Young
3rd Place – Jean Pierre Shoul
Carolyn Perry – North
MCII and by extension the Government of Antigua and Barbuda extend congratulations to all winners and a heartfelt thank you to all who participated.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP