Ministry of Agriculture’s MOU with BAARK 

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs and the Bahamas Alliance for Animal’s Rights and Kindness (BAARK) is being called a major milestone in the push for the protection of animals in the country. The MOU was signed July 13, 2023 at the Ministry’s headquarters on East Bay Street. Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting gave the media an overview of the agreement.The Memorandum of Understanding is for the establishment of the Nassau Animal Sanctuary, said MInister Sweeting.

“The sanctuary will be placed on more than three acres of property leased by BAARK. For more than 14 years, BAARK, a non-profit organization, has focused on carrying out numerous Spay and Neuter and educational projects throughout The Bahamas with the aim to reduce homeless animal production, and end the suffering of cats and dogs throughout our country.”The Minster noted that, to date, BAARK has successfully spayed or neutered over 23,000 dogs and cats. This MOU, he said, showcases BAARK’s dedication and commitment to providing a safe haven for animals in need.”BAARK’s efforts will not only contribute to the welfare of these animals but will also raise awareness about the importance of kindness and compassion towards all living beings,” he said.

“This sanctuary will serve as a refuge for animals that have been neglected, abused, abandoned or have special needs. It will provide them with a loving and caring environment with food, the necessary medical attention and rehabilitation.” Additionally, he said the other objective is for the sanctuary to serve as an educational facility, raising awareness about the importance of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. “We are looking forward to seeing educational workshops with the local community, teaching them about proper care, compassion and respect towards animals,” said Minister Sweeting. “By doing so, the sanctuary will play a crucial role in promoting a more compassionate and empathetic society.”The Minster ended by saying that he hopes the sanctuary will be able to attract more volunteers and supporters from the Bahamas and throughout the world.