Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources on recommencement of Regattas and Homecomings

Nassau, Bahamas: Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Affairs officials are delighted to recommence Regattas and Homecomings after Prime Minister, Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis QC, announced that the Cat Island Rake n’ Scrape Festival and Regatta would resume this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Hon. Clay Sweeting, who was on hand for the Prime Minister’s announcement in Cat Island this past weekend, said his Ministry is excited.

“Regattas, Homecomings and Festivals have been supportive economic bursts for Family Islands, and we are excited as a Ministry to start to organize and support Family Islanders. As a Government, we want to get back to normal as soon as possible and to encourage Bahamians to support our local economies with us as we continue to launch new initiatives to foster economic and cultural growth,” he said.

The Ministry will work with Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and will await official permission to resume festivals, regattas and homecomings.

