Ministry for Grand Bahama Tree Lighting Ceremony

(BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey pledged to use every resource available to get things done on the island: the Minister was giving brief remarks during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held at the Harold DeGregory Building on the front lawn, December 9. The evening was festive with entertainment by Lady Martin on the violin, Tanario Lewis performing a few solos, and with highlight of the evening the singing of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ by the choir of the Ministry for Grand Bahama, led by Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown and accompanied by Kevin Tomlinson. Also joining the choir was Minister Moxey. Among those present for the festivities were Senators James Turner and Kirkland Russell, senior members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Heads of Departments, and other invited guests. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

(BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



(BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)



(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page