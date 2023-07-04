Ministries of Environment, Natural Resources & Immigration team up for “Road to 50” National Flag Day ceremony

The Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment (center) the Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration (left) and the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of the Environment (right) along with staff of the ministries and departments wave their flags as they celebrate “Road to 50” National Flag day on Friday, June 30, 2023. Also shown 3rd from left is Cecilia Strachan, permanent secretary; and 2nd from right is Phedra Neymour-Turnquest. (Photos/Jamal Johnson)

In celebration of the 50th Independence Anniversary of The Bahamas, the Ministries of the Environment and Natural Resources, Labour and Immigration along with other government agencies teamed up to hold a “Road to 50” flag raising ceremony Friday, June 30, 2023.

Clad in colours of the National Flag, management and staff of the ministries and departments proudly watched from the steps at the entrance of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in Charlotte House, as members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force hoisted the Flag.

The Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration and the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources delivered remarks. The Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of the Environment along with Cecilia Strachan and Phedra Neymour-Turnquest, Permanent Secretaries and senior officers representing both ministries and departments were present for the event.

Minister Miller remarked that 50 years is a milestone and worthy of celebration. He extended a “Happy Golden Jubilee!” to those present and invited them to carry out some introspection as they continue to travel the “Road to 50”.

He said, “As a country, we’ve seen our share of joy, pain and all that comes along with being 50. Any adult over 50 upon reflection, would admit that they have had some great days, some embarrassing ones and a day or two when they felt that their struggles were too great. And so it is for us as a country.

“We have an opportunity to reflect and determine what we’d like to change. We don’t have to sit and accept the bad, we can actually collectively commit to making a marked improvement in our country just one person at a time. We all have a responsibility. It does not simply rest solely with the government.

“The good of the good old days can be recaptured, redirected and instilled in our youth – respect for others and their property, pride in your environment and in yourselves,” said Minister Miller.

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

The Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment is pictured on the steps of Charlotte House as he speaks at the “Road to 50” National Flag Day celebration for the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Labour and Immigration.Members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force hoist the Flag during “Road to 50” National Flag Day joint celebrations by the ministries of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Labour and Immigration.