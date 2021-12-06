Ministers Moxey and Wilchcombe pay tribute to Anita Doherty during track meet

By Andrew Coakley

Dec 6, 2021 – 2:31:57 PM

FREEPORT,

Grand Bahama — Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey was among

many who turned out at the GB Sports complex on Saturday afternoon

(December 4, 2021) to pay tribute to former Bahamian track and field

legend and former Principal, Anita Doherty.

“I had to be here to be

able to pay honour to the amazing and incomparable Anita Doherty who, by

the way, was my Physical Education teacher and Principal at the former

Freeport Anglican High School,” Minister Moxey said, during a short

opening ceremony for the Anita Doherty Odd Distance Track and Field Meet

at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The Sporting event was the first

official track and field event for Grand Bahama since the start of the

COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Minister Moxey said that it was important

for the track meet to take place in Grand Bahama, to get the kids and

young people out and about, doing positive activities.

“After being

locked down because of the pandemic, it is good to see these kids out

here expending that energy and being able to compete and have fun,” said

Minister Moxey. “While we are still under certain health protocols

which we have to follow, to have the kids out here and to be able to run

and compete here is a good thing.

“But meets like these are

important for Grand Bahama because we still have the goal of becoming

one of the major sporting capitals in the country. Our Minister of

Youth, Sports and Culture has stated how important it is not only for

the country as a whole to become active in sports again, but he

specifically saw the potential of Grand Bahama and has committed himself

to helping Grand Bahama become the sporting giant it can be.”

Minister

Moxey noted that there could be no better way to reintroduce sporting

events back to Grand Bahama, while honouring a woman who herself has

been a beacon of sporting greatness for The Bahamas during her heyday as

an athlete.

“After I had received a scholarship to attend Freeport

Anglican High School, I felt a little bit lost, but Mrs. Doherty took me

under her wings and it helped me to excel,” added Minister Moxey. “I am

privileged to be a part of all Mrs. Doherty has done for the young

people of Grand Bahama, for the community and [for being] instrumental

in business development for the island.

“So, you have done more than

just represented this country internationally in sports, but you have

been a beacon within the Grand Bahama community.”

Also on hand to pay

tribute to Mrs. Doherty was Minister of Social Services and Urban

Development, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, who said he basically grew up in

Mrs. Doherty’s home during weekends when he returned to Freeport.

Wilchcombe

says Mrs. Doherty has always been a strict disciplinarian, who made

sure that kids did what was right, giving priority to school work before

anything else. “Anita Doherty is one of the great Bahamians of our

time,” said Minister Wilchcombe. “She was perhaps one of the greatest

female athletes in The Bahamas. I have no doubt that when we celebrate

fifty years of Independence in a few years, that Anita Doherty will be

one of those people who are honoured during those critical

celebrations.”

Saturday’s Anita Doherty Odd Distance Track Meet was

sponsored and authorized by the Bahamas Amateur Athletics Association.

President, Dramecko Archer was also in Grand Bahama for Saturday’s

event.

(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

