Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture congratulates Flonique Lightbourne on winning the ‘Miss Teenager Universe’ title

May 4, 2022 – 2:20:17 PM

The Hon. Mario K. Bowleg, MP, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture congratulates Flonique Lightbourne, Miss Bahamas Teenager Universe on winning the title Miss Teenager Universe 2021

As Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, it gives me great pleasure to extend heartiest congratulations to 17 year old Flonique Lightbourne, on capturing the title Miss Teenager Universe on Saturday 30th April, 2022, in Panama City, Panama.

Ms. Lightbourne, who also serves as Miss Bahamas Teenager Universe, is a native of Freeport, Grand Bahama. She must be applauded for her stellar representation of our country and for capturing the Best Talent Award during the Miss Teenager Universe Pageant. Ms. Lightbourne competed against 13 beautiful teenagers representing different countries.

Ms. Lightbourne is one of many young talented, dedicated and courageous teenagers who continue to represent this great country with pride in pageantry. Her high levels of excellence displayed on a consistent basis will not go unnoticed.

I also take this opportunity to thank and highlight the many family members, friends and supporters that stand with Ms. Lightbourne. Their commitment and loyalty during this pageant process is a motivational reminder and foundation, upon which success is built. I share in your success and wish you even greater success in your future endeavors.

