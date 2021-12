Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg visited

Grand Bahama on Thursday, December 2 and announced that sports is back.

While the 1st Annual IL Cares Basketball Challenge is being held at St.

George’s Gym, the Minister said sports is getting back to some sense of

normalcy. Tournament organizer, Norris Bain said safety and health

protocols are in place and the event is being held with no spectators,

however, it is being streamed online…