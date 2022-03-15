Minister of State Rahming at UN 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

Minister of State Lisa Rahming



The Sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66) will take place from 14th to 25th March 2022 under the theme “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.”

The Bahamas Delegation headed by Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Hon. Lisa Rahming, M.P. accompanied by Permanent Secretary Joel Lewis and list others are in attendance. Click the link below to join the Webcast of the CSW66 Meetings live at the United Nations, New York, USA. ?

https://media.un.org/en/webtv/schedule



From left to right: Ms. Kim Sawyer, Director (Actg), Department of Social Services, Mrs. Elaine Sands, Gender Expert, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Mr. Joel Lewis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Hon. Lisa T. Rahming, M.P. Minister of State, Ministry of Social Services & Urban Development, Dr. Calae Philippe, Director, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Mrs. Lilliemae C. Longley, Operations Manager, Urban Renewal Commission, Mrs. Angelique Nairn-Dennis, Director, Urban Renewal Commission and Dr. Sheena C. Archer-Moss, Consultant, Urban Renewal Foundation.



