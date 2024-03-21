Minister of National Security On GB Missing Persons

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe addressed the missing persons cases on the island of Grand Bahama while appearing at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Munroe told reporters, “it is unfortunate that a number of senior citizens, I’m advised, have gone missing in Grand Bahama. The issue raised is whether it can be human trafficking. Human trafficking is usually related to sex trafficking and labour trafficking so it is unlikely to be human trafficking. But the tip secretariat that is housed in my ministry, ASP Bell, can be contacted for specific information in that area.”

The Minister highlighted the need for the community to support senior citizens. “When we age a number of us have challenges with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. It is important to take care for our senior citizens. We’re told that you’re once a man and twice a child and so just as we would care of our children, just as these seniors who are now a child for the second time cared for us when we were virtually children, it imposes on us the same obligation to care for them.”

Officer in Charge of the Northern Bahamas, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles recently held a press event to address the missing persons cases on Grand Bahama.