Minister of Health & Wellness Dr. Michael Darville on the Omicron variant of COVID-19



In his address on December 24, 2021, The Prime Minister advised the

nation of the increase in COVID-19 infections in our country and over

the last few days, we have seen sharp increases in persons testing

positive for COVID-19 here at home.

The Omicron variant is the

most highly transmissible COVID variant yet, causing soaring case

numbers across the world. Many countries are seeing exponential growth,

and their highest case counts yet since the start of the pandemic. We

should expect the same here…