Minister of Foreign Affairs on the passing of former Belize Prime Minister

By Minister of Foreign Affairs

Feb 18, 2022 – 11:29:31 AM

Email this article

Mobile friendly page

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a note of condolences to the Government of Belize on the passing of the country’s second prime minister the Rt. Honourable Sir Manuel Esquivel who passed away on 10 February 2022. The message reads as follows:

“On behalf of the people and Government of The Bahamas, I extend sincerest condolences to the people and Government of Belize on the passing of the Rt. Hon. Sir Manuel Esquivel. In this moment of mourning, it is my hope that the family of the late former prime minister and the people of Belize will find comfort in his legacy and the contributions to your country.”

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page