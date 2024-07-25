Minister of Energy and Transport inspects PIKE (Island Grid) bucket trucks

 (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis inspected Pike Corporation (Island Grid) bucket trucks on Tuesday.  Pike Corporation, through its Bahamian management company Island Grid Solutions, has a mandate for upgrade and management of BPL’s transmission and distribution network.  Pictured in the group photo, front row, from left:  Minister of Energy and Transport – Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Josh Eller – Island Grid, Kevin Mortimer – Controller Road Traffic/Grand Bahama, Matt Arthurs and Joseph Shaffer – Island Grid.  Second row:  Ministry of Energy and Transport Support Staff and Energy Consultant. 

From: Bahamas Information Services

 