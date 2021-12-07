Minister Munroe Announces the Re-Launch of ‘Shock Treatment’



Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe announces, December

3, 2021, the re-launch of the “Shock Treatment” programme and

television show, at a press conference at his Ministry Headquarters in

the Orville Turnquest National Security Building. Present from the

Ministry were Deputy Permanent Secretary (Acting) Delgardo Forbes; and

In-house Legal Counsel Commander Floyd Moxey. “Shock Treatment”

stakeholders present were Programme Coordinator and Pastor Dr. Carlos

Reid, Series Producer Andrew Burrows,