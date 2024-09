The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

On Friday, 20 September 2024, Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover Rolle, met with Charlotte Knowles-Thompson, founder of the Charlotte Knowles-Thompson Agency, and 22 representatives from US-based universities and colleges to discuss the creation of effective local programmes and the availability of scholarship opportunities for Bahamian students, workers, and public servants. […]