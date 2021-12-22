Minister for Grand Bahama – Extension to SERZ Order Amendment Granted

By The Ministry for Grand Bahama

Dec 22, 2021 – 5:00:05 PM

Email this article

Mobile friendly page

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The Minister for Grand Bahama, The Honourable Ginger Moxey, is pleased to advise the public of the recent extension to the Amendment to the Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Order for Building Supplies.

This extension will allow for the continuation of duty-free and Value Added Tax-free importation of construction materials to Grand Bahama and Abaco by residents and business owners through to December 31st, 2022.

This extension of the Amendment to the SERZ Order applies to local and international purchases of the following:

– Building Materials

– Plumbing Fixtures and Materials

– Electrical Fixtures and Materials

– Household Furniture, Furnishings & Appliances

– Hardware Supplies

This extension supports the Davis Administration’s commitment to assist the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco with the ongoing restoration and rebuilding of homes and businesses, which were extensively damaged or destroyed by the passage of category five Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

As promised in Our Blueprint for Change, this Administration will continue to provide immediate relief for Bahamians whose lives have been devastated by natural disasters, while we execute our plans to rebuild our islands, and create a more resilient Bahamas.

(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page