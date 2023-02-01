Minister Curtis King is in attendance at an out-of-state convention for ministers of education

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Education, Curtis King is currently out of state on work duties.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education he is in Havana, Cuba where he is attending a Meeting of the Ministers of Education of the Group of 77 plus China (G-77 + China).

On February 2nd Ministers of Education and heads of delegation of the G-77 + China will deliberate on the challenges to their respective nations in matters of education in the context of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also initiate common strategies for intensifying commitment and action towards meeting Sustainable Development Goal Number 4, which aims at maximizing cooperation between the nations of the South on its implementation, promoting a real transformation of education in response to the challenges faced by the developing countries, while enhancing their ability to act in concert in the interest of a more sustainable, equitable future.

Minister King left the state on Saturday January 28th and is expected to return on Friday February 3rd.

