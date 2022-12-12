Minister Camillo Gonsalves to present the 2023 budgetary estimates tomorrow in parliament

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 2023 Budgetary Estimates of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be presented by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves in Parliament tomorrow.

Two Bills – the Appropriation Bill 2023, and the Public Sector Investment Loan Bill 2023 are also listed to be dealt with at the Meeting of Parliament.

Fourteen questions are listed by the Opposition for oral answers.

The Meeting of Parliament begins at nine tomorrow morning and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

