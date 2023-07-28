Minister Bowleg visits his Ministry’s Summer Camps

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg joined Acting Director of Culture Dereka Deleveaux-Grant, Head of the Division of Youth Sandena Neely, and Consultant Harrison Thompson in visiting several of his Ministry’s Summer Camps, on July 24, 2023. The Ministry’s summer camps invited young people to spend the month of July engaged in a range of activity.

Minister Bowleg’s first stop was the Fox Hill Community Center where Cultural Officer Terez Davis-Nixon taught a Drama Camp that worked on a production called “Jail House Rock”. Also present was Assistant Director of Culture Portia Sands.

Next, it was on to Stephen Dillet Primary School, where Cultural Officer Henry Higgins led an All Boys Camp, where campers learned drumming, mechanics, sewing, Junkanoo pasting, limbo, and participated in police-led drill exercises.

At C. R. Walker Senior High School Camp Supervisor Jameel Lightbourne led a Baking Apprenticeship Camp, and the delegation sampled pumpkin rolls made by the students.

Next, Agriculture Supervisor Shomekan Cargill and his students at the Agriculture Camp, held at H. O. Nash Junior High School, showed what they learned about animal husbandry and farming.

At Garvin Tynes Primary School, Youth Officers Samantha Rahming and Rayette Spence held a General Youth Camp called “Camp I Matter.”And finally, at the end of this tour, at C. V. Bethel Senior High — Minister Bowleg and his delegation interacted with students learning about visual arts, including mural painting; and at Dance Camp they viewed a brief showcase of choreographed, spirited movement.

The camps came to a close with showcases and presentations held the following week.

