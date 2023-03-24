Minister Bowleg viewed the entire music performance segment of the National Arts Festival on Wednesday, and encouraged the students

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Mario Bowleg not only brought words of encouragement to students taking part in the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival New Providence Adjudications, on March 22, 2023, he also stayed for the entire session that day, at Christ Community Church, Bellot Road. His presence in the audience, and for the entire session, was a treat for the students, and the organizers. At that session, students played violins, tuned percussion (bells), and the saxophone. The C.V. Bethel Concert Band also performed a beautiful piece; and Tanisha Thompson of the Grant’s Town Wesley Methodist Church Wesley Bell Ringer, gave a stand-out rendition on hand bells. Also present from the Festival were Senior Cultural Affairs Officer and Organizing Secretary of the Festival Sonovia Pierre, adjudicators Dr. Dion Cunningham and Ronald Campbell, as well as staff members from the Division of Cultural Affairs.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: