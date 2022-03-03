Minister Bowleg Attends Launch of Fresh Start Programme



Nassau, The Bahamas – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg and Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier joined Head of the Division of Youth Sandena Neely and Programme Coordinator Chanda Roberts, on February 28, 2022, for the launch of its Fresh Start Youth Employability Programme. According to the Ministry, the sixteen-week programme prepares its participants for employment. They are taught how to identify potential employment opportunities, improve personal qualities, qualifications, and job search skills, make sound professional personal decisions, gain momentum and confidence for their journey ahead. The three (3) components of this programme are Interpersonal Skills Development, Skills Training and The Internship Experience. Participants will be trained in Mixology, Culinary and Baking, Office Procedures, Web Design, Cosmetology and Skin Care.



