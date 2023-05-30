Min. of Transport & Housing urges greater caution on the roadways

The Minister of Transport & Housing, Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis is deeply concerned about the reported rise in traffic accident fatalities in The Bahamas. During the first five months of 2021, the number of traffic fatalities was 13. In 2022, the number of traffic fatalities rose to 19. So far for 2023, the number of fatalities stand at 22.

This is a worrying trend.

Of the reported fatalities so far for 2023, most of the victims were the driver of a vehicle and 59 percent were under the age of 35.

Approximately, 78 percent of the fatal traffic accidents occurred between the hours of 4:00pm to 8:00am, with the majority occurring on the streets of New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The number of females that died in traffic accidents so far for 2023 is 8. This is a dramatic increase to the 3 fatalities in 2022 and the 1 female fatality in 2021.

Considering the reported fatalities, the Minister of Transport & Housing and the Road Traffic Department are urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution on the roadways. Members of the public are urged to always drive within the speed limit, wear seatbelts and obey all traffic laws. Do not drive a vehicle if you are under the influence of alcohol. Do not use mobile devices while driving.

Slow down. Drive safe to arrive alive