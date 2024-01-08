Min. of Tourism, Investments and AviationScholarship Alliance Between Qatar and The Bahamas

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Qatar and The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, marking a significant milestone in aviation education and empowering Bahamian youth.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Qatar, an alliance has been forged between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy. This collaboration has culminated in the provision of two scholarships for promising Bahamians, affording them the opportunity to embark on an exciting journey toward becoming jet pilots. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, expressed immense pride in this pivotal moment.

“This is a major step for women in aviation and youth in aviation,” Cooper remarked. “Women pilots account for approximately 5 percent of the total jet pilots in the world. Among airlines and aviation companies, about 3 percent of the CEOs are women. Therefore, we aredelighted to be able to contribute to the advancement of women in aviation.” The recipients of these prestigious scholarships, Brittany Ford and Aysia Thurston, both epitomize the spirit of Bahamian excellence and determination.

Brittany Ford hails from Ragged Island, attended school in Exuma at L.N. Coakley High School, ultimately graduating from Saint Andrew’s Anglican School, Exuma. Aysia Thurston is an alumnus of St. Augustine’s College, Nassau. They today began a transformative two-year program supported by Qatar.

“This initiative showcases our commitment to nurturing local talent and propelling the youth toward exceptional opportunities,” Minister Cooper continued. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the State of Qatar for their generosity and investment in the future of Bahamianaviation and look forward to strengthening our relationship even further”.

The scholarship covers full room, board, and tuition, courtesy of Qatar, while the Department of Aviation provides airfare and a relocation allowance. Additionally, the Louise Cooper Scholarship Foundation generously contributes medical insurance coverage of $2,400 per year,per student.

The presentation, led by Minister Cooper, wasjoined by MOTIA Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders and Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer, emphasizing the collaborative effort in advancing the development of existing and emerging Bahamian professionals throughout theaviation ecosystem.

This alliance between Qatar and The Bahamas stands as a testament to the enduring commitment to educational excellence and the empowerment of the next generation of aviation leaders.

Source: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism/Lauren Seymour